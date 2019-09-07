How 'purpose' can be a double-sword

Social media does behave in many strange, and unpredictable, ways. But calls for #BoycottRedLabel last week by Twitterati, that too with unprecedented vehemence and vengeance, for an ad that ran in 2018, exactly a year ago, left many industry watchers utterly puzzled.

During Ganesh Chaturthi 2018, tea brand Brooke Bond had released an ad that was supposed to promote inter-religious bonding. In last year’s commercial, an old Muslim murti-maker was shown helping a young Hindu executive choose the right Ganesha idol for his home. The buyer almost pulls out of the purchase when he ...