How to build institutions

This is the last and final part of the three-part series on the captioned subject (the first two appeared on March 11 and 27). To summarise the key message, there is a big difference between a good company and a business institution as illustrated by our three books on TCS, Biocon and L&T.

A good company is run by a competent CEO, but a business institution is crafted by a shaper. The shaper displays a certain drive; a distinct orientation of mindset, behaviour and action (MBA); these transform the company. In the earlier articles, some highlights of TCS and Biocon were described ...