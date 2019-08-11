Immigration in hotter times

I am sharing an image that has been haunting me. We are locked in a room where we can see from our narrowly opened window that the weather outside has gone berserk — fires in forests, heat waves, extreme rain, and storms, all happening as predicted. But our screams are not being heard. As if, it is happening somewhere else.

Or not real. I know this sounds too dramatic. But it is a fact. The impact of clearly changing weather patterns because of a warmer planet is happening in our face. But we are so distracted — trade wars, Brexit, immigration, economy (good and bad), ...