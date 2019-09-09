In both Assam and Kashmir, BJP's saviour act could spark civil wars

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has warned that there could be “bloodbath and civil war” in the country over the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam. It would be foolhardy to dismiss this as a knee-jerk reaction to the threat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) implementing NRC in her state.

The BJP came to power on a security agenda of making India immune to internal and external threats – but its policies have initiated processes that will probably increase instability. In its pursuit of a unitary state the Modi government ...