In search of good governance

Business Standard

Business Standard Editorial Comment 

In the first year of his second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi can draw satisfaction from advancing a major part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s agenda. Far less satisfactory has been his performance on the economy and the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, which created an avoidable humanitarian crisis.

Both issues will remain the big tests in the year ahead. Mr Modi’s stunning 303-seat victory in the Lok Sabha election, increasing the party’s vote-share six percentage points to 37.4 per cent, in 2019 was all the more remarkable because it came on the back of slowing ...

First Published: Tue, June 02 2020. 23:44 IST

