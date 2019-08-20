The task force on the Direct Tax Code (DTC) submitted its report to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday. The government has not yet given any timeframe for releasing the report (it should put it in the public domain soon to enable an informed debate), but some of the recommendations have been reported, including by this newspaper, and are in the right direction.

For instance, the report has proposed changes in personal tax slabs to benefit the middle and upper-middle class Indians, though the extent of the reduction and the status of exemptions are not clear. Further, the panel ...