India's Q1 GDP: Disappointing numbers

The National Statistical Office, which is under the Union Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, has released its estimates for gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter (Q1) of this fiscal year, 2022-23. The headline number is that GDP at constant prices in the first quarter showed 13.5 per cent growth year on year. This is a deceptively high level, given the base effect. It needs to be remembered that the equivalent quarter of the previous year, April-June 2021, was when the devastating second wave of the coronavirus epidemic was raging through the country. Even though there was no national lockdown as draconian as that observed during the first wave in 2020, activity nevertheless slowed considerably as a consequence of the high mortality and sickness. Given the base effect, the growth rate of 13.5 per cent is in fact a clear disappointment. Most expectations were for quarterly GDP growth in the 15-16 per cent range year on year.

