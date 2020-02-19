India's race for higher growth

A new star seems to have arisen in India. Sprinting alongside a pair of buffaloes, construction worker Srinivasa Gowda wowed an audience during a local sporting event, when he covered a distance of 142.5 m in the paddy fields of rural Karnataka in just 13.62 seconds. Equivalent to 100 m in 9.55 seconds, one can claim that this is better than Usain Bolt’s world record of 9.58 seconds.

Does this make Gowda the fastest man on earth? Cynics urge us to pause for a moment. It is possible that some of Gowda’s speed was generated by the raging buffaloes running alongside. Others ...