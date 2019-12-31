Indians ecstatic as Prateek finds a place in Obama's favourite music list

Prateek who?

Indian lovers on Twitter were left overjoyed on Tuesday when they, rather unexpectedly, found a familiar name, Prateek Kuhad and his song Cold/Mess, on a list of favourite numbers shared by former United States President Obama's post read: "From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick." So while users back home were lauding Kuhad and his music, many of those in the US and elsewhere went on a Google search spree with the singer's name. Kuhad himself expressed excitement on the social media platform: “This just happened and I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight..." he said, retweeting Obama's list.

Inside job

Even as the Adityanath government was smarting from the rebellious protest by some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators inside the Vidhan Sabha recently, a Member of Parliament from Lucknow has levelled charges of corruption against the Lucknow Police. The MP from the Mohanlalganj reserved constituency, Kaushal Kishore, blamed the unprofessional conduct of the police force for the spiralling crime graph in the state capital. Kishore claimed that police personnel were not acting appropriately in many cases, and that he has had to intervene with a request to expedite probes on several occasions. While his outburst

has unsettled the state BJP unit, Opposition parties have lapped up his allegations to sharpen their attack on the state government.

Water-proof watch story

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Ram Madhav (pictured) came up with an interesting analogy to explain how the opposition parties were impervious to reason. "In our school days, there was a fashion of waterproof watch. It is the type of watch in which water doesn't enter. Similarly, the mind of opposition leaders who are opposing the CAA is knowledge proof and information proof," he said. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act for the first time made religion the test of citizenship in India. The government said it would help minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries to get citizenship if they fled to India because of religious persecution. Critics say it was designed to discriminate against Muslims and violated the secular principals of the Constitution.