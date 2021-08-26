Injecting certainty

Several developments on the Covid-19 vaccination front point to the urgent need for the government to formulate a coherent, long-term policy. The case has become urgent, now that it is becoming clear that the target of fully vaccinating all adults by the end of the year is unlikely to be met.

The latest government data shows that less than 10 per cent of the population has received the required two doses and about 34 per cent at least one. One dose does not confer immunity, and the shortage-induced 84-day gap for Covishield, the most used vaccine, implies a sustained risk of infection and ...