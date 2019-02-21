Interim relief

In its latest board meeting on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to transfer an interim dividend of Rs 28,000 crore to the government in the current fiscal year. Together with the Rs 40,000-crore final surplus share for 2017-18 (India’s central bank follows the July-June cycle), which the Centre received in the first half, the dividend transferred by the RBI to the government in 2018-19 has gone up to Rs 68,000 crore.

This is substantially higher than the Rs 50,000 crore it got from the RBI in 2017-18. The higher amount would surely come as a big relief for the ...