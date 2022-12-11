JUST IN
Investment conundrum
Get on with Census
Winning ways
The end of Covid Zero
Talk about coal
More to come
Pollution crisis
Fixing gas prices
DESH & 'videsh'
Growth restrictions
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Editorial Â» Editorials
COP27: A mirage in the desert
Business Standard

Investment conundrum

Economic uncertainty may delay private investment

Topics
Capital Expenditure | Indian Economy | private investment

Business Standard Editorial Comment 

The government has been pushing capital expenditure for quite some time to support the economy, more so after the pandemic severely affected activity. At a time when the overall economic activity appears weak, it makes sense for the government to push capital expenditure, which can not only help revive demand and create jobs but also build productive capacity to increase potential growth over the medium to long term. The government has been doing exactly this and hoping to crowd in private investment to sustain demand. However, the private-sector investment story has not panned out as desired and is a risk for durable economic recovery. Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran raised some important points in this context last week, which should be debated for better policy outcomes.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on capital expenditure

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 23:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.