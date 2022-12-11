Investment conundrum

The government has been pushing for quite some time to support the economy, more so after the pandemic severely affected activity. At a time when the overall economic activity appears weak, it makes sense for the government to push capital expenditure, which can not only help revive demand and create jobs but also build productive capacity to increase potential growth over the medium to long term. The government has been doing exactly this and hoping to crowd in to sustain demand. However, the private-sector investment story has not panned out as desired and is a risk for durable economic recovery. Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran raised some important points in this context last week, which should be debated for better policy outcomes.

