Investor expectations from the Budget

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present in Parliament what will arguably be the most important Budget this government has formulated to date. Investors will go through the document and the Budget speech with a fine-tooth comb, looking for any indication on how the government will tackle the slowdown and the path forward.

Investors are keen to see a coherent economic game plan. There is consensus among global investors that the time has come for a serious push to improve the business climate. If we do not see major reform steps to boost the economy now, given the ...