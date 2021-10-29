Is Bollywood beginning to lose its sheen?

The Aryan Khan episode has once again turned the focus lights on Bollywood. The son of India’s top megastar languished in Arthur Road jail in Mumbai, without bail, for well over three weeks.

No amount of the father’s stardom, or his political clout, or his personal rapport, or even his money power seemed to help. If anything, the Bollywood connection only seemed to intensify the glare, with the authorities making sure that the star-son got no special privileges and was not granted any untoward favours. The investigative agencies, for good measure, also dragged in Ananya Pandey, ...