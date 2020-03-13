It's not just the virus...

As the world is brought to its knees by Covid-19, all one can really do is prepare for the onslaught. So far, the number of cases in India is not large. I suspect that this is because the virus hasn’t yet reached India’s slums and low income neighbourhoods.

Given the lack of infrastructure and the poor sanitary conditions that prevail there, the spread of the virus could be devastatingly swift. There’s not much one can do. I’ve taken it upon myself to instruct as many people as I can about the correct procedure for washing hands, as it seems to be the only practical ...