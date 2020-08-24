Jobs for youngsters dwindle in slowing economy hit by Covid-19, lockdown

Covid-19 is known to be particularly dangerous for the elderly who may have comorbidities. It is also known to be equally dangerous for very small children. Young adults are less likely to be infected by the disease so as to lead to a fatal outcome.

Most youngsters remain asymptomatic through a possible infection and the event is often no different from a common flu. But the lockdown, which is a consequence of the highly contagious nature of this disease, is particularly harmful to youngsters. While youngsters who are ready to start working may escape the overwhelmingly debilitating ...