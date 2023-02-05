JUST IN
Joshimath: A well-engineered calamity

We have completely lost the ability to plan keeping in mind the ecological uniqueness of the region

Sunita Narain 

Sunita Narain

The town of Joshimath, located at an altitude of 1,874 metres on the slopes of the Himalayas, is sinking. It is feared that not only this town but many settlements around could be in danger of being wiped out. People are being evacuated and governments are desperately looking for safe ground where they could be shifted temporarily. It is a human tragedy and is man-made.

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 23:32 IST

