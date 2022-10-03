Labour markets rebound in September

Labour market conditions improved substantially in India in September 2022. The unemployment rate dropped from 8.3 per cent in August to 6.4 per cent. This is the lowest unemployment rate recorded by India in the past four years — since August 2018. This was not the only improvement. Stress on the employment front dropped on many other counts. The fall in the unemployment rate was achieved along with an increase in the labour participation rate (LPR). The LPR inched up from 39.24 per cent in August to 39.32 per cent in September. As a result of the increase in the LPR and a simultaneous fall in the unemployment rate, the employment rate rose from 35.99 per cent in August to 36.79 per cent in September 2022. The employment rate, which is the proportion of the population of 15 years or more that is employed, is the most important economic indicator.
First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 23:59 IST
