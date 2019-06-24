Labour migrates to its last resort

Estimates from the January-April 2019 Consumer Pyramids Household Survey show that there were 404.25 million people employed in India. This was 1.5 million less compared to the 405.77 million estimated to be employed during January-April 2018 and 4.7 million lower than the 408.91 million employed during January-April 2017.

During January-April 2019, 36.6 per cent of the total employed persons were engaged in agricultural activities. Ninety per cent of these were into crop cultivation. The rest were engaged principally in horticulture, livestock, fishing, forestry or allied ...