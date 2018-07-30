Learning from the (smart) crowd

The hoarding painter was doing his job, painting a hoarding. A walker by sees the hoarding being painted (it was for a cigarette brand, Camel) and asked the painter if he had a Camel.

The painter pulls out his cigarette pack but it is not a Camel. The walker politely declines and says, “I’d walk a mile for a Camel.” The story does not end here. The hoarding painter while recounting this incident at his agency also mentions that the walker had said something interesting: “I’d walk a mile for a Camel.” The owner of the agency loved the line (those were the ...