Learning to live with tragedy

Humans are an inexplicable species, finding perverse, even vicarious, pleasure in others’ misery.

While natural catastrophes might have a raw appeal — the wrath of nature is simultaneously terrifying and splendid — organising one’s travel itinerary around terrorism-driven disasters is difficult to understand. Who are those who plan their vacations to places that have witnessed massacres, tragedy and sorrow? Just as there is a difference between gawkers and those who come to pay homage, there is something to be said for the human spirit that is able to overcome ...