JUST IN
Leave Pak to Pak
A stripe more or a stripe less?
A new star in the BJP sky
Come one, come all
Chexit, in parts: Reshoring, friend-shoring and billions of dollars in sops
David Crosby: Harmony plus rhythm in A Major
Internet blues for media
Prioritising stability over growth
Envisioning a truly smart city
The bicycle theory of the 2023 Budget
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
A stripe more or a stripe less?
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Leave Pak to Pak

Pakistan desperately needs breathing space and financial generosity, but India should not indulge it

Topics
Pakistan  | Pakistan government

Shekhar Gupta 

Follow this columnist
Shekhar Gupta

This week, Pakistan succeeded in doing what it hasn’t lately. It got itself into Indian headlines for positive and apparently peaceable intentions.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pakistan

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 09:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.