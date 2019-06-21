Lessons in inclusivity

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced government scholarships for 50 million students from minority communities — half of them for girls — for pre- and post-matric education as well as technical and professional courses over the next five years. In addition, teachers in madrasas, which impart religious education, would be trained in “mainstream subjects” such as Hindi, English, math and science.

Since Muslims account for the biggest minority in India, it may be safely assumed that this community will be the biggest beneficiary of this largesse. In terms of ...