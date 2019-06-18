Letter to BS: Banks, airlines are milking the consumer with one-sided laws

After the Lok Sabha election, we have heard and read a lot about what the government must do. But no one, least of all the government, seems to worry about things that will make the life of an individual easier. Please don’t tell me there are consumer courts and other courts – we all know how they function. Builders, banks, insurance companies, airlines, telecom companies, are all milking the consumer with one-sided laws and facilities.

Take a bank. It is quick to deduct a penalty for not maintaining a minimum balance. But what does the customer get when the ATM does not function or does not have cash? What can he do if his credit card bill does not reach him on time? Every time you fill a form for a new facility, the bank wants PAN even if you have already given it when the account was opened. Why this multiple demand for identity proof?

Insurance companies are very eager to sign you up but make a claim, and all sorts of questions are raised to deny or delay payments. Why can’t it be mandated that the insurers must do their due diligence before writing a policy and no questions are asked thereafter?

Airlines are quick to charge for excess baggage and even deboard you if they have over-booked or you reach late, but what do we get if flights are delayed or cancelled? And why do the “free and fair” media not take this up? Is it because they get advertisement revenue and hence are part of the organised establishment mafia?

T R Ramaswami, Mumbai



Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number