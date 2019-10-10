Letter to BS: Bigwigs of PMC Bank jailed, but where is accountability

All the bigwigs of the dubious PMC Bank are in custody. This does not assure us that the victims will get their money back. Soon the scamsters will get bail and flee the country. Why are the auditors not being taken to task? Surely, such a huge fraud could not have escaped their eyes. Further shouldn't also the income tax authorities have noted their ultra lavish lifestyle? There is yet another case of total lack of accountability. An example of closing the stable door after the horse has bolted.

Shanmugam M, Pune

