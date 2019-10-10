Letter to BS: Bigwigs of PMC Bank jailed, but where is accountability

-
ALSO READ
Crisis-hit PMC Bank used dummy accounts to escape RBI's attention
PMC Bank scam: ED to attach HDIL promoters' plush Alibaug property
Mumbai police file FIR in PMC Bank fraud case; ED may initiate probe soon
Letter to BS: PMC Bank didn't disclose exposure for over 6 years
PMC Bank crisis: No need to get into this now, says FM Sitharaman
-
All the bigwigs of the dubious PMC Bank are in custody. This does not assure us that the victims will get their money back. Soon the scamsters will get bail and flee the country. Why are the auditors not being taken to task? Surely, such a huge fraud could not have escaped their eyes. Further shouldn't also the income tax authorities have noted their ultra lavish lifestyle? There is yet another case of total lack of accountability. An example of closing the stable door after the horse has bolted.
Shanmugam M, Pune
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 •
E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU