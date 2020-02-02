Letter to BS: Budget 2020 missed a golden opportunity to boost economy

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2020: Govt likely to assume a growth rate of 6-6.5% in real GDP
Budget 2020 dashes hopes of mining sector with no reforms or duty cuts
Budget 2020: One more step towards the $5-trillion economy dream
Budget 2020: Measures to boost business confidence, says PwC India chairman
Budget to bring back economic growth momentum, says Ficci president
-
The Budget is a disappointment. The Indian economy has been spluttering for the last two years. GDP growth rates have declined from 8 per cent to about 4.5 per cent. Unemployment is running high at 6 per cent. Consumption is falling in every sector; be it cars, houses, two-wheelers etc. Companies are laying off workers in large numbers. It was thus widely expected that the Budget would be dynamic and lead to demand and investment revival. Unfortunately, the finance minister has presented a pedantic Budget, which will not provide the desperately needed stimulus to the economy. The Sensex fell by 1,000 points underscoring the lack of confidence in the new Budget proposals. A golden opportunity to boost the economy and provide jobs has been lost.
Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 •
E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU