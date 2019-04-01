Letter to BS: Connecting opportunities can help tackling India's job crisis

This refers to “It’s about jobs” (April 1). I appreciate the write up. As far as data of employment is concerned, I feel it can be captured in steps or in parts. A problem cannot be solved immediately but can be handled in phases. To start with, the industrial training institutes across India are doing a marvellous job through trainers, technical faculties and teachers who are making painstaking efforts to skill youngsters.

We have the data of all industrial training institutes (ITIs) pan-India. Secondly, data of all the students who graduated last year and are still in touch with teachers and friends still in these ITIs can be accessed through the institutes.

Thirdly, information about those who are studying in the final semester and will pass in due course will be readily available. These data can be captured and in WhatsApp, we have a great tool to connect students with the industrial belts and factories.

By the time, the last batch graduates, they would also get engaged and the process can be replicated next year. As skill management trainees are needed in nearby industries and factories, WhatsApp groups on smartphones can do wonders. Now various vacancies opening up in industrial belts can be linked with WhatsApp group of all ITIs. This new knowledge will enhance their confidence level and focus them to be ready for future demands. Smartphones changed the way masses conduct banking, make all kinds of payments and even manage their funds. Similarly, getting ITI students connected with employers would be very convenient. One victory will pave the way for another.

N K Bakshi Vadodara

