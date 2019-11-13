Letter to BS: Delhi airport's 'blink green' making trade more competitive

-
Dilasha Seth’s report “Delhi ‘blinks green’ as the fastest air cargo hub among India’s metros” (November 13) about the excellent performance of the Delhi air cargo hub — and improvements at other major airports too — is a piece of good news. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs’ (CBIC’s) initiative of launching the time-tracking colour dashboard is a great idea to encourage all our major air- and seaports to expedite customs clearance of cargo. Such healthy competition is bound to improve this crucial component in “ease of doing business” and show good results at other airports and seaports as well as lend a big helping hand to our efforts at “breaking into the top 50 ease of business club”. Here’s wishing Delhi keeps blinking green — at least on this front — and others also catch up soon. Our hopes to join the top 50 club in terms of ease of doing business should get a leg up with all this. More than that, it will help our industry and trade become more competitive.
Krishan Kalra, Gurugram
