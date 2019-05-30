Letter to BS: DRDO may confine itself to developing overall concept, design

-
I refer to "An action plan to energise defence" (May 28). The writer has made an excellent case for capital allocation rise for defence in the next Budget, besides making several other suggestions. I hope the new government will seriously consider these. I would like to raise a few related issues relevant to the subject:
- For meeting the requirement of scientists, we have to ensure that for engineering and science students, a career in research and development is preferred by providing greater recognition and higher remuneration.
- The government organisations like Defence Research and Development Organisation may confine themselves to working out overall concept and design, leaving the detailing and supply of sub-systems to the chosen competent private organisations.
- Decision in urgent matters should be taken on a case to case basis without waiting for years for an overall policy applicable for such matters.
- The defence systems so developed should attract profitable export market. Export is a test of its quality.
N P Sinha Jamshedpur
