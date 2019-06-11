JUST IN
Letter to BS: Girish Karnad death is a huge loss to world of modern theatre
Business Standard

In the passing away of actor, author, filmmaker and playwright, Girish Karnad (pictured), Karnataka has lost a colossus. His plays like Tughlaq, Hayavadana, Naga-Mandala, Tale-Danda and many others are recognised as one of the main pillars of the Navya literary movement. Never afraid of holding up a mirror to the society, the 'Urban Naxal' stood for every cause that could be considered liberal. True to his wishes, he was cremated with a simple ceremony sans rituals and a state funeral. His death is a huge loss to the world of modern Indian theatre and literature.

N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru

