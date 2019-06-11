Letter to BS: Girish Karnad death is a huge loss to world of modern theatre

In the passing away of actor, author, filmmaker and playwright, (pictured), has lost a colossus. His plays like Tughlaq, Hayavadana, Naga-Mandala, and many others are recognised as one of the main pillars of the Navya literary movement. Never afraid of holding up a mirror to the society, the 'Urban Naxal' stood for every cause that could be considered liberal. True to his wishes, he was cremated with a simple ceremony sans rituals and a state funeral. His death is a huge loss to the world of modern Indian and

N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru



can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number