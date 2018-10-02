Letter to BS: Govt takes control of crisis-hit IL&FS to stem contagion

Apropos “Govt takes control of IL&FS” (October 2); this is an important and crucial step by the government against Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS), whose recent defaults have roiled the markets. I appreciate the government’s move because this was essential to restore confidence in the with the hope that financial institutions would provide the non-banking financial company liquidity. I hope this timely decision will control the mess.



Qeyamuddin Mumbai





