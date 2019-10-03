Letter to BS: India has the right to have a selective admission policy

The Citizen Amendment Bill is a long overdue step in the right direction. Following partition, Pakistan became the land of the Muslims, but the Hindu-majority India had no qualms about minorities, including Muslims, choosing to stay back. India therefore belongs to these original Indians and their descendants. India has the right to have a selective admission policy. Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, who want to come back have nowhere else to go except India.

Apart from the Citizenship Amendment Bill, I request the home minister to also pass a Natural Indian Citizen Bill, defining a natural Indian. A natural Indian is one whose parents were Indians at the time of his/her birth and who has never held the citizenship of a foreign country even for a single day. Only such natural Indians will be allowed to hold Constitutional posts, enter the armed forces and other sensitive organisations in the intelligence, communications and scientific domain. The third Bill necessary is the Prevention of Conversion Bill. Only then will our citizenship and demographic structure remain truly secular.

T R Ramaswami, Mumbai

