Letter to BS: India must outsmart China after the recent face-off in Ladakh

Following the recent face-off be­t­ween India and China, it’s very hard to read the Chinese mind as to what led to such a rapid change in its tone. Perhaps China feels insecure today especially after other countries have been blaming it for the Covid-19 pandemic, anticipati­ng a new global alliance against it. India must outsmart China by keeping it engaged not by military escalation, but by building on regional projects such as the BCIM (Ban­gla­desh, China, India, Myanmar) economic corridor; infrastructure projects of Brics and the Asian Development Bank etc. India’s foreign policy must take a new step — that of reading the neighbours’ mind.

