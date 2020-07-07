Letter to BS: India must outsmart China after the recent face-off in Ladakh

-
Following the recent face-off between India and China, it’s very hard to read the Chinese mind as to what led to such a rapid change in its tone. Perhaps China feels insecure today especially after other countries have been blaming it for the Covid-19 pandemic, anticipating a new global alliance against it. India must outsmart China by keeping it engaged not by military escalation, but by building on regional projects such as the BCIM (Bangladesh, China, India, Myanmar) economic corridor; infrastructure projects of Brics and the Asian Development Bank etc. India’s foreign policy must take a new step — that of reading the neighbours’ mind.
Arjun S Bengaluru
