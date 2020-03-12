JUST IN
Letter to BS: Jyotiraditya Scindia joining BJP is massive blow for Congress

It not only lost a mass leader but also its credibility as a democratic party that respects dissenting voices within its ranks

Jyotiraditya Scindia (PTI)

At a time when the grand old party has seen major electoral defeats, including Lok Sabha elections last year, and the revival of its electoral fortunes remains a distant dream, former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a major blow to the Congress. It not only lost a mass leader but also its credibility as a democratic party that respects dissenting voices within its ranks. On the other hand, Scindia’s defection to the BJP camp exposes the obvious that those who dissent keep their personal interests above everything else.

R Prabhu Raj, Bengaluru

First Published: Thu, March 12 2020. 22:05 IST

