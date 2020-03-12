Letter to BS: Jyotiraditya Scindia joining BJP is massive blow for Congress

At a time when the grand old party has seen major electoral defeats, including Lok Sabha elections last year, and the revival of its electoral fortunes remains a distant dream, former Congress leader joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a major blow to the Congress. It not only lost a mass leader but also its credibility as a democratic party that respects dissenting voices within its ranks. On the other hand, Scindia’s defection to the BJP camp exposes the obvious that those who dissent keep their personal interests above everything else.

R Prabhu Raj, Bengaluru

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House,

4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number