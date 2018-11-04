Letter to BS: Legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel deserves greater attention

This refers to the editorial “Beyond a statue” (November 1). The expressed in the editorial is quite balanced and highlights the right perspective. While acknowledging that the legacy of deserves greater attention, it also argues about better utilisation of funds in other spheres. However, the must be welcomed by all Indians for the simple fact that it strengthens the legacy of and introduces the current generation to his ideals and invaluable contribution in unifying the country.

Other issues touched upon in the editorial — something that is really heart-warming — is the timely completion of this huge project. In our country, where time and cost overrun in infrastructure projects is the norm; design, planning and implementation of project of this size before the estimated time, is surely a pointer to the fact that Indian companies are capable of commissioning the project in time, if conducive environment along with all requisite resources are provided to them.

Sanjeev Kumar Singh Jabalpur

