Letter to BS: Legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel deserves greater attention

-
ALSO READ
Beyond a statue
State-run firms partially funded Sardar Patel's Statue of Unity under CSR
With love, despite hate: How the 182-metre Sardar Patel statue was built
Letter to BS: Sardar Patel is being remembered because of his giant statue
Letter to BS: How Vallabhbhai Patel came to be known as Sardar
-
This refers to the editorial “Beyond a statue” (November 1). The opinion expressed in the editorial is quite balanced and highlights the right perspective. While acknowledging that the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel deserves greater attention, it also argues about better utilisation of funds in other spheres. However, the statue of unity must be welcomed by all Indians for the simple fact that it strengthens the legacy of Sardar Patel and introduces the current generation to his ideals and invaluable contribution in unifying the country.
Other issues touched upon in the editorial — something that is really heart-warming — is the timely completion of this huge project. In our country, where time and cost overrun in infrastructure projects is the norm; design, planning and implementation of project of this size before the estimated time, is surely a pointer to the fact that Indian companies are capable of commissioning the project in time, if conducive environment along with all requisite resources are provided to them.
Sanjeev Kumar Singh Jabalpur
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU