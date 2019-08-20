JUST IN
Letter to BS: May better sense prevail or Pak will regret Imran's mistakes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did nothing wrong by conveying India's deep concern to US President Donald Trump

This refers to “PM Modi raises Imran Khan's 'extreme' anti-India rhetoric with Donald Trump” (August 20). Prime Minister Narendra Modi did nothing wrong by conveying India's deep concern to US President Donald Trump. During his 30-minute telephone conversation with Trump, PM Modi (pictured) reportedly highlighted the importance of creating an environment free from terror and violence, and eschewing cross-border terrorism without exception, apart from raking up various issues concerning Indo-US bilateral trade.

Incidentally, following their prolonged talks, US President Trump is understood to have urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to moderate his anti-India rhetoric. Mind you, the Pakistani PM has desperately been trying to use every trick up his sleeve to somehow malign India at the global level notwithstanding the fact that he has no locus standi in the context of the abrogation of Article 370. All his ill-conceived attempts have so far turned out to be a damp squib. But sadly, instead of learning any lesson, Khan has stooped low by not only launching Pulwama type terror attacks, but also extending nuclear threats to India. One wishes that better sense finally prevails; otherwise Pakistan will grossly repent his silly mistakes.

S Kumar, New Delhi

First Published: Tue, August 20 2019. 20:57 IST

