Letter to BS: 'Opportunist' Cong is demanding Bharat Ratna for Bhagat Singh

The Congress’ demand for Bharat Ratna for the revolutionaries Bhaghat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev is a clever ruse by the party to divert public attention from a similar demand by the Bharatiya Janata Party for the highest civilian honour to be conferred upon V D Savarkar. This is one of the ways through which the 134-year-old party is trying to showcase its “secular” credentials. Of course, it is a different matter that while the same party was in power at the Centre, this idea never dawned on their “nationalist” leadership.
V S K Pillai Kottayam
