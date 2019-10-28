Letter to BS: 'Opportunist' Cong is demanding Bharat Ratna for Bhagat Singh

JUST IN
Of course, it is a different matter that while the same party was in power at the Centre, this idea never dawned on their "nationalist" leadership

The Congress’ demand for Bharat Ratna for the revolutionaries Bhaghat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev is a clever ruse by the party to divert public attention from a similar demand by the Bharatiya Janata Party for the highest civilian honour to be conferred upon V D Savarkar. This is one of the ways through which the 134-year-old party is trying to showcase its “secular” credentials. Of course, it is a different matter that while the same party was in power at the Centre, this idea never dawned on their “nationalist” leadership.

V S K Pillai Kottayam

First Published: Mon, October 28 2019. 21:58 IST

