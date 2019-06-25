Letter to BS: RBI's monetary policy committee dominated by outside members

This refers to “Viral Acharya’s last day at RBI will be July23” (June 25). It seems nobody should question the RBI’s policy making as it will be taken as dissent against the government. The monetary policy committee dominated by outside members now is supreme and no arguments will stand against their decision. We have high expectations from the second term of the Modi government and are eagerly waiting to see the next steps that will be taken to ensure independence of the RBI in the long run.

Partha Sarathi Mukhopadhyay, Nagpur





