Letter to BS: RBI's monetary policy committee dominated by outside members

-
ALSO READ
RBI monetary policy: Repo rate lowered by 25 bps to 6% to boost growth
RBI governor Das flags growth slowdown, Viral Acharya advocates caution
Monetary policy: RBI may go for another 25 bps cut in Aug, says expert
RBI plans committee to aid housing finance securitisation market
RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps; Viral Acharya votes to keep rates unchanged
-
This refers to “Viral Acharya’s last day at RBI will be July23” (June 25). It seems nobody should question the RBI’s policy making as it will be taken as dissent against the government. The monetary policy committee dominated by outside members now is supreme and no arguments will stand against their decision. We have high expectations from the second term of the Modi government and are eagerly waiting to see the next steps that will be taken to ensure independence of the RBI in the long run.
Partha Sarathi Mukhopadhyay, Nagpur
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU