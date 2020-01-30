JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: Selling of PSUs is akin to frittering away of national assets

Letter to BS: Ban on Kamra in violation of rules, should be put on hold
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Sale of Air India is unavoidable, but who will buy it?

The national carrier is currently incurring a daily loss of around Rs 20-25 crore and has a debt of Rs 5,000 crore

Business Standard 

Air India, flight, plane, disinvestment, airport

After an unsuccessful attempt to sell its stake in Air India, the government is going to make another attempt. The airline, which is in debt, has been suffering for a long time now. Therefore, the government is adopting the path of disinvestment or privatisation. Those who were brought back to Air India in February 2019 to smoothly execute the process remained unsuccessful. Now whether this second attempt will be successful or not, remains a question. Despite the deterioration of Air India, some companies are showing interest because Air India has extensive domestic and international network, traffic rights in important airports such as London and Dubai. But there is a catch. Air India has a debt of thousands of crores of rupees. This includes long-term debt for the purchase of aircraft. The national carrier is currently incurring a daily loss of around Rs 20-25 crore and has a debt of Rs 5,000 crore.

Bhupender Ranga, Panipat

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Thu, January 30 2020. 21:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU