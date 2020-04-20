Letter to BS: Schools and colleges should refrain from fee hikes

There is no need for us to fret about the academic year during the pandemic. It is time for our teaching community to rise to the occasion and handle the situation to the best of their ability. They should desist from holding online examinations as it may lead to some dissatisfaction in the student community. Exams can be conducted in the month of July and the consequent slight delay in university admissions is tolerable, given the prevailing conditions.

India is no stranger to such delays and has the experience to handle similar situations in the past. In the 70s, during the JP movement days, strikes in colleges and universities were the norm. During those years, our universities used to normally remain closed for two to three months in a year with students protesting against conducting certain examinations. The universities used to hold those exams later. However, our teaching system or students never suffered academically in any way.

With times changing, we should adopt some modifications. Online-centric education, that is currently being sought as an alternative to holding classes, will drive the learning process forward. It is my sincere request to all universities, schools, junior colleges that they refrain from fee hikes and collect only tuition fees. Give your students more time to pay them, or pay in instalments and don’t constrain them with a deadline. Some years from now, you will not be remembered on the number of graduates you have produced or the courses you have offered during this academic year. You shall be remembered for the way you responded to this pandemic.

Ravi Teja Kathuripalli Hyderabad

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number