Letter to BS: Thankful to the Nepali chowkidar who made me stay awake

This refers to “A day in the life of chowkidar” (March 30). The article reminds me of my time in the early 70s in Bayana town. I would study late in the night near my window that opened outside to the main street. Every night, one genial Nepali watchman would knock the stick on the road and ask people to be awake at night. Each time, he would pass by my window and inquire about my studies while talking about his son living in Nepal. I would wait for him up to 1 am, as that helped me to stay awake and prepare hard for examination. Gradually, my friendship with the watchman grew. I would offer him tea that I would prepare on stove during the wintry nights of Rajasthan to stay up for cramming notes. I sincerely thank him today as he was the one who made me stay awake and study hard.

N K Bakshi Vadodara

