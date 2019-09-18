Letter to BS: The only way to get back PoK is to snatch it from Pakistan

This refers to "India expects to gain control over Pak occupied Kashmir one day: Jaishankar" (September 18). While one tends to agree with the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's (pictured) well-meaning contention that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) is part of India and New Delhi expects to have physical jurisdiction over it 'one' day, his added plea that henceforth talks with Pakistan would be only about 'PoK' and not on Kashmir, makes little sense.



Simply put, why talk to a rouge state if is part of India? Moreover, will Pakistan so easily hand over this long yet forcibly held (since 1948) part of Jammu & Kashmir to India notwithstanding some strong voices of protests constantly raising heads against its oppressive and autocratic regime.



India will have to virtually snatch it back if Jaishankar really means business by wishing to have its physical possession one day. Are we geared up for embarking on such a decisive move? It may be easier said than done even though our Army is capable of doing so. Mind you, the entire world is keenly watching India's footsteps in J&K, post the abrogation of

Kumar Gupt, Panchkula

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number