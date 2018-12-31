Letter to BS: What is the politics of Meghalaya about, apart from income?

This refers to “Trapped miners not Conrad’s problem!” by Aditi Phadnis (December 29). Had the Conrad Sangma government — in consultation with the Centre and others — made honest efforts from the initial stage itself, when the recent mining disaster in was reported, the odds of the trapped miners being rescued unhurt could have been very high. Now, a last ditch-attempt is being made which may be too late, as mentioned in the piece.

However, certain facts need to be brought to the fore. Lushai Hills is in Mizoram; in fact, Mizoram, was part of Assam earlier, as were Lushai Hills. May be the writer was referring to Jaintia Hills (not Lushai Hills).

Further, most people, more so those who contest elections in Meghalaya, belong to Scheduled Tribes category and need not pay income tax or file income tax, as per provisions in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, and Income Tax rules.

A Bhuyan, Nagaon

