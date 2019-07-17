Letter to BS: Who is the real culprit as another building collapses?

-
-
Another déjà vu in Mumbai — as usual some buildings will collapse during monsoon. Most of them are illegal or tenants refuse to vacate. Now, in such a scenario, why should compensation be paid to the victims? These buildings are secular vote banks sponsored by the local mafia and politicians. In order to assuage their feelings and ensure they continue to vote as before, they have to be compensated by the hard earned money of tax payers. Thus, people who vote for their living are compensated by those who need these votes for their living, who in turn rob Peter to pay Paul. And those who remain silent on such issues, they who say they are free and fair, and a so-called pillar of democracy, are the biggest culprits.
T R Ramaswami, Mumbai
