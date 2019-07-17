JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: Reinvent the financial sector, no use lamenting the past
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Who is the real culprit as another building collapses?

These buildings are secular vote banks sponsored by the local mafia and politicians

Business Standard 

Mumbai building collapse
Rescue and relief works underway after collapse of the four-storey Kesarbai building at Dongri in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Around 40 to 50 occupants of the building are feared trapped under the debris as per a BMC official. PTI Photo

Another déjà vu in Mumbai — as usual some buildings will collapse during monsoon. Most of them are illegal or tenants refuse to vacate. Now, in such a scenario, why should compensation be paid to the victims? These buildings are secular vote banks sponsored by the local mafia and politicians. In order to assuage their feelings and ensure they continue to vote as before, they have to be compensated by the hard earned money of tax payers. Thus, people who vote for their living are compensated by those who need these votes for their living, who in turn rob Peter to pay Paul. And those who remain silent on such issues, they who say they are free and fair, and a so-called pillar of democracy, are the biggest culprits.

T R Ramaswami, Mumbai

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Wed, July 17 2019. 22:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU