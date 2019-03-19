Letter to BS: Without power to punish, the Lokpal is like a showpiece

The selection of Pinaki Chandra Ghose, as India’s first anti-corruption ombudsman, or is well timed with the next being merely a few months away. However, it’s heartening that the first in the country is someone like Ghose who with the former chief justice of India J S Khehar-led bench, had sentenced Calcutta High Court Judge C S Karnan to six months in jail for contempt of court.

He will also be remembered for his verdicts that barred photos of politicians in government advertisements, the prosecution of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J and her aide V K Sasikala, restoring criminal conspiracy charges against senior leaders of the in the 1992 demolition case. Such a man at the helm of will surely rise for the aam admi.

But we should not forget that the Lokpal and the Lokayuktas will not have powers to punish the guilty, but only book charges. Without the power to punish, the Lokpal and the Lokayukta are like showpieces of a political showroom

Bidyut Chatterjee Faridabad

