Letter to BS: Women of all ages can enter Sabarimala temple, says SC

The Supreme Court has done well by allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple

Business Standard 

The Supreme Court has done well by allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple. However, the verdict has emanated heated arguments both in favour as well as against it. Under the circumstances, it is better to leave the decision, on whether to visit or refrain from visting the temple to women themselves. The Devaswom board and the government should make the required arrangements to see that women who decide to visit the temple are given adequate protection and security and there is no harassment by diehard devotees.

Fiona Waltair Chennai

First Published: Sun, October 07 2018. 23:32 IST

