Letter to BS: Women of all ages can enter Sabarimala temple, says SC

-
ALSO READ
SC lifts ban on women's entry in Sabarimala temple: Here's the story so far
Everyone can enter the Temple: CJI observes in Sabarimala Temple case
SC observes Sabarimala's women entry ban unconstitutional: An explainer
A golden period for the Supreme Court
Section 377 to Ayodhya, CJI Dipak Misra has miles to go before he retires
-
The Supreme Court has done well by allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple. However, the verdict has emanated heated arguments both in favour as well as against it. Under the circumstances, it is better to leave the decision, on whether to visit or refrain from visting the temple to women themselves. The Devaswom board and the government should make the required arrangements to see that women who decide to visit the temple are given adequate protection and security and there is no harassment by diehard devotees.
Fiona Waltair Chennai
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU