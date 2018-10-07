Letter to BS: Women of all ages can enter Sabarimala temple, says SC

The has done well by allowing women of all ages to enter the However, the verdict has emanated heated arguments both in favour as well as against it. Under the circumstances, it is better to leave the decision, on whether to visit or refrain from visting the temple to women themselves. The and the government should make the required arrangements to see that women who decide to visit the temple are given adequate protection and security and there is no harassment by diehard devotees.

