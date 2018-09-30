Letter to BS: YES Bank shares decline as RBI cuts Rana Kapoor's tenure

-
Yes Bank is in the specified group, consisting of 30 top shares, that forms the Bombay Stock Exchange. If its price fell by 60 per cent in one month flat just because the chief executive officer (CEO) was asked to choose his successor, then I feel we have not matured as an investing community. This includes small investors, mutual funds and all others especially when bank's bottom line continues to be inspiring. It is the board of directors that runs the company, and not only the CEO. If a CEO were running the company alone then there would be no role for the board. It is for this reason that in India, bank deposit route is still the most sought for savings and investments.
Bhartendu Sood, Chandigarh
