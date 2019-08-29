Letters to BS: J-K governor should make an effort to bring stability, peace

It is not for the first time that someone in the government was announcing hiring large numbers in government jobs. Satya Pal Malik, governor of Jammu & Kashmir, has announced that 50,000 vacant government posts in the state would be filled in the next three months. Well before the 2014 general elections, Narendra Modi had announced that if elected, his government would create 20 million jobs for the youth of the country. Instead, there has been rampant unemployment during his regime owing to the economic slowdown. Take the automobile sector: Nearly, 2 lakh jobs have been cut in the past three months because of the slowdown and this process is being followed in other sectors like aviation, garments, foods — the list is endless. Instead of hollow slogans, the governor should make an effort to bring stability and peace while ensuring that civil liberties are in place in the state as people there are crying for it. The biggest punishment for the people of Jammu & Kashmir is that they don’t have the means to communicate with the outside world.

S K Khosla, Chandigarh

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number