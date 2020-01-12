Letters to BS: Mamata has a wider strategy to capture the anti-BJP space

As a major face of the Opposition protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the decision of Chief Minister (pictured) to skip the meeting convened by Congress President Sonia Gandhi on January 13 to discuss the Opposition’s future strategy is unfortunate. However, one cannot rush to conclude it as a major crack within the ranks of the Opposition. Since the compulsion of state politics is at times at variance with the national narrative, the moves of Banerjee, who had hitherto positioned herself as a relentless crusader against the CAA, needs to be interpreted as her wider political strategy of not allowing her major political opponents -- the Left and the Congress -- to capture the anti-BJP space in her home state.

Building a united front against the CAA and other controversial decisions of the BJP-led government by itself is a big challenge considering the discernible wider state-level contradictions and the reality of regional parties prioritising their local electoral interests over larger ideological concerns. Overcoming this inherent challenge in forging a united front at the national level requires a pragmatic approach from all the major Opposition players. M Jeyaram Tamil Nadu

Some respite... at last

The Supreme Court’s verdict on the prolonged internet and communication blackout and the indefinite restrictions on movement imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure came as a whiff of fresh air. It marked a welcome deviation from the pattern of a slew of judgments delivered in recent days. It is sure to restore some of the lost credibility to the country’s top court. It was proof that left to itself, the apex court is capable of pronouncing fair, impeccable and stellar judgments.

Implicit in the present verdict are the paramountcy of civil liberties and the precedence they should get over political exigencies. The suspension of internet impacted the role of media in the dissemination of information. In any case, the verdict will bring some reprieve to the residents of Kashmir whose day-to-day life suffered due to the internet shutdown and the imposition of curfew. The alienation of the Muslim majority valley still remains to be addressed; it can be addressed only by fulfilling their legitimate aspirations. G David Milton Tamil Nadu

Avoid reckless lending

This is further to your editorial “Opening up mining” (December 10). Global free market economies demand open competition rather than excess restriction in commodity movement. Despite the change in the government’s policy stance from protection to market competition some of the activities — in this case mining — is still bound by trade restrictions with limited market exposure. There is a slowdown in the economy and it can be put back on track only when market movement is stimulated and made competitive. Importing commodities that are already available in surplus is akin to wasteful expenditure. In this context, the introduction of “no end use” in the mining sector will encourage foreign investment and partially dissuade foreign investors from leaving the country. It will, in turn, promote product quality.

Nevertheless, the government's authority should not be totally compromised. For this, a stance of aggression mixed with caution has to be pursued. Additionally, the growth in non-performing assets in public sector banks should not be considered a deterrent in financing mining activity. But stress thus should be laid on meaningful rather than reckless lending. C Gopinath Nair Kerala





