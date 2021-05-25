Limitations of India's Covid response

The second wave of the pandemic has been absolutely devastating. Although the number of cases is coming down, the level is still uncomfortably high. Most states have imposed lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus, which is affecting economic activity.

Consequently, analysts are revising their growth projections. The decline in economic activity this time is not as severe as last year, but that is hardly a consolation. The second wave would significantly increase the quantum of output that will permanently be lost because of the pandemic. The government has also made a number of ...